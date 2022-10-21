Joy Bauer whips up 2 better-for-you butter boards

I’m willing to bet you'll never get bored of these delicious board recipes! Inspired by the latest TikTok butter board trend, I’ve put my own healthy spin on two delectable creations. One features savory hummus as the base and the other flaunts a sweet and addictive pumpkin peanut butter spread. It’s a dip-a-dee-doo-dah kind of day.

Mediterranean Hummus Board

This Mediterranean masterpiece looks almost too pretty to eat … almost! It’s loaded with fiber, heart-healthy fat and yummy flavor. It makes a beautiful appetizer to serve your guests or bring to a get-together. It will be the hit of the party.

Joy Bauer

Butter board buffs will love this new Pumpkin Peanut Butter spin. It stars an addictively sweet and delicious spread, surrounded by all sorts of dippers — graham crackers, apples, pears and more. Spread the love!

