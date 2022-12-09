Joy Bauer's spreads holiday cheer with 2 veggie-packed dips

Dip, dip, hooray, it's the holidays! Adorn your spread with these two next-level dips.

This creamy, dreamy, tangy dip is packed with swirls of jammy caramelized onions. It’s the perfect addition to a platter of crudites and whole-grain crackers. As tempting as it might be, don't rush the onion-caramelization process — when cooked down to sweet perfection, they add incredible depth and deliciousness to the dip (which wouldn't be the same without 'em).

Spinach-artichoke dip just got a whole lot betta … with feta! It comes together in a single casserole dish (or oven-safe skillet) and goes from oven to table in 35 minutes flat. It’s creamy and indulgent and loaded with nutrition thanks to spinach and artichokes. You can feel good about serving, dipping, dunking and devouring!

