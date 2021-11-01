Joy Bauer uses wine to make boozy brownies and tipsy sorbet

Today's recipes were inspired by one of my favorite kitchen sayings courtesy of Julia Child: "I love cooking with wine — sometimes I even put it in the food." Yesiree, wine-inspired foods are the star of our spot and I'm starting with a boozy brownie that requires only three ingredients and 60 seconds in the microwave. It's indulgently fudgy, a cinch to whip up and creates the ultimate single-portion treat. Next, I'm dishing out a cherry sorbet with a sophisticated spin (pass the chardonnay!). This cherry-chardonnay sorbet delivers all the flavors and feels you expect in creamy frozen dessert with two major perks — not a drop of added sugar and it's spiked with vino.

Courtesy Joy Bauer

Where there's wine, there's a way. Welcome to your new favorite chocolate dessert — a single-serving, fudgy brownie made with just three ingredients … in the microwave … in 60 seconds! It's a party (adults only, no kids allowed). One taste of this divine treat and you'll agree that wine and chocolate pair perfectly.

Sip, sip, hooray! This cherry-chardonnay sorbet requires just three ingredients — frozen cherries, frozen pineapple and wine — mixed in a blender. Bursting with antioxidants to boost brain and heart health, it's not only delicious, but good for you, too. While I love the cherry-pineapple pairing, you can experiment with different fruit combinations … strawberries, mangos, peaches, raspberries, blueberries, bananas, you name it! Anything goes at wine o'clock.

P.S. The sorbet is best served right away, so prep it right before you're ready to devour. Also, you can transform this sorbet into a spiked slushy by adding more wine (about 3/4 cup) to the blender.

