Joy Bauer whips up 3 recipes trying out the healthiest food trends of 2020

It's a New Year, a new decade and a new chance to try innovative recipes and food products popping up on grocery store shelves near you. This week, I decided to make three delectable dishes, like strawberry shortcake doughnuts, chocolate-peanut butter milkshakes, and pasta Bolognese, each made with a few trendy twists — think dairy-free milks, wheat-free flours and clever, plant-based "meats." Move over, cauliflower: There are quite a few newcomers in town!

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get ready for even more grain-free flour options in 2020, like banana flour, chickpea flour, cassava flour and coconut flour. In this light, yet indulgent strawberry shortcake recipe, I utilize blanched almond flour, one of my favorite flours for baking because it creates a fluffy, gluten-free cake, while simultaneously bumping up the protein and fiber content. These portion-controlled sweet treats look so pretty on the table and are an absolute pleasure to devour.

Get the recipe here.

There are loads of new alternative milks on the block — think oat milk, pistachio milk and even banana milk. Choose your own (milk-ish) adventure and blend up this thick and luxurious Chocolate-Peanut Butter Milkshake. It's dairy-free, naturally sweet and calls for only five simple ingredients (ice cream is not one of them!). Just grab your reusable straw (this is 2020!) and sip away.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Browsing the aisles at the supermarket, you'll likely notice a growing number of meat-free "meats" using plant-based combinations. In response to this trend of eating more plants to benefit our health — and the planet's! — I created this hearty vegan pasta Bolognese. The mushrooms and lentils create a full-bodied feel, and the combo of additional veggies, spices and red wine provides that umami flavor we've all come to love and expect in a traditional Bolognese sauce. Don't worry, folks — this saucy pasta isn't just for vegans; I'm confident carnivores will crave it, too.

Get the recipe here.

