Joy Bauer takes toast to another level with healthy and tasty toppings

As a nutritionist and foodie, I have my own, fun way of toasting the new year. Here, I've created two scrumptious spins on, well, toast. One will satisfy your sweet tooth and the other is a savory sensation. First up, a Chocolate-Peanut Butter and Banana Toast that kids and adults will swoon over, followed by a beloved classic, Caprese Toast with Balsamic Glaze. Both options are perfect for breakfast … for a snack … or for anytime, really.

Joy Bauer

When you're in the mood for some chocolate goodness, it's time for my "peanutella." This spread is insanely delicious and comes packed with protein and a rich, chocolaty flavor that rivals the iconic chocolate-hazelnut spread we all know and love … but with far fewer calories and sugar. My house is officially hooked. Spread a generous layer of this heavenly topping on whole-grain toast and add sliced bananas for a dose of heart-healthy potassium. Not bananas for bananas? Swap 'em for blueberries, raspberries or sliced strawberries. Stay home, stay safe and stay toasty, everyone!

Take a trip to Italy (sans any travel) with this tower of toast tastiness. It's packed with simple yet totally customizable ingredients: whole-grain toast, layered with creamy mashed avocado, antioxidant-rich tomatoes, cheesy mozzarella and fresh, aromatic basil leaves. Bring it over the top with a drizzle of thick and tangy balsamic glaze. You can either buy balsamic glaze at the market or make your own by simmering standard balsamic vinegar in a small saucepan for 10 to 20 minutes, until it reduces and becomes rich, thick and glossy. Also, you can tailor the ingredients to your liking by adding arugula, pickled onion, pesto, roasted red pepper, eggplant, sliced figs or strawberries — the possibilities are endless. It's a toast to boast about!

