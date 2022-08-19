Joy Bauer swaps fish for watermelon in these poke-inspired bowls

If you're new to the poke game, get ready to delight your taste buds. Poke is a Hawaiian dish that traditionally incorporates raw ahi tuna in a sushi-like fashion. In this clever spin, I've swapped in watermelon for fish. And trust me, there are so many reasons to love this dish: It takes less than 30 minutes to make, it's 100% customizable, it's vegan, it's packed with nutrition, it's gorgeous to look at and it's crazy delicious. Below are two variations we're loving in my house, but really, you can add whatever you fancy (make it, snap a pic, and tag me on social media @joybauer).

Super fresh, gently spicy and utterly delicious, this vegan spin on the Hawaiian poke bowl takes advantage of a sweet summertime superfood: watermelon! Here, I marinate the watermelon in a simple yet scrumptious sauce that infuses umami goodness to mimic what traditionally would be raw ahi tuna. It's a sweet and savory bowl bursting with flavor and loads of color from the protein-packed edamame and antioxidant-rich produce.

Beloved watermelon — naturally sweet and irresistibly juicy — is about to get interesting! In this poke-inspired recipe, I swap the tuna out for watermelon by chopping the fruit into bite-size pieces and then marinating them in an Asian-style sauce. The watermelon's sweet signature flavor blends wonderfully with the lime-infused sesame sauce, resulting in a surprisingly addictive bite. When it comes to the other bowl ingredients, anything goes. For this recipe, I've selected nutrient-packed ingredients with all sorts of textures, tastes and colors (hello, crunchy purple cabbage, creamy green avocado, juicy orange mango and crispy cukes!), but as I always say, you're the boss of your bowl!

