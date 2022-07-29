Joy Bauer stays cool in the heat with 2 summer rolls

Stop, drop and roll — I’ve whipped up two tasty Vietnamese-style summer rolls to enjoy! If you’re wondering the difference between a spring roll and summer roll, here’s the deal: The summer spin is served cold (no need to heat up the kitchen in the warmer months) whereas the spring version is cooked. Also, the summer roll uses rice flour-based paper, while spring rolls use dough. Different sauces can really make your rolls rock, so feel free to drizzle, dip or completely dunk — you’re the boss of your sauce.

Joy Bauer

This roll is shrimply irresistible (cue the red-lipped dancing ladies from the Robert Palmer '80s video). It’s a combo of lip-smacking fresh flavors tightly wrapped in rice paper. Feel free to use any blend of herbs in any amount you’d like. You can also replace the shrimp with lobster, bay scallops, crab or any other seafood you prefer. It’s out-of-this world delicious.

Get the recipe here.

I’m on a roll — and you could be, too, if you whip up these wonderfully spicy summer rolls. Wondering what the difference is between spring and summer rolls? It comes down to cooking: A summer roll is served cold whereas a spring roll is cooked. Also, the summer variation uses rice flour-based paper. I love that this recipe packs in so many delicious summer standouts, including mango, basil, cucumbers and avocado.

Joy Bauer

My family loves Trader Joe’s Spicy Cashew Dressing. We buy it — and devour it — on repeat. And so I was inspired to take a crack at making my own version using many of the same ingredients, like cashews, ginger, lime juice and soy sauce. In my many attempts at making my own version, I discovered my taste testers had split into two very opinionated groups — half preferred a savory version (I fell into this bunch!) while the other half enjoyed it with a sweet kick (with maple syrup). Which will you be on? Whichever camp you find yourself, elevate the flavor even more by adding minced herbs (I typically toss in one to two tablespoons of cilantro, basil or mint). It works well on salads, sandwiches, eggs, bowls, or my Shrimp Summer Rolls or Spicy Mango Summer Rolls.

Get the recipe here.

Joy Bauer

This mouthwatering Japanese-style dipping sauce is loaded with umami flavor and only takes a few minutes to toss together. You can also add it to coleslaw mix for a yummy side dish, use it to dress a salad or toss it with any veggie stir-fry. The possibilities are endless … and endlessly enjoyable.

Get the recipe here.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.