Joy Bauer's starchy sides are the stars of her Thanksgiving table

Let's be honest: Thanksgiving is all about the scrumptious sides. And these two winners have serious star quality: They’re easy to make, they‘re topped with crave-worthy fixings, and they’re filled with nutrition. Feast mode: activated!

Joy Bauer

Say hello to a festive side everyone can root for. This simple spin on the famed holiday dish transforms the casserole into perfect single-serve portions. And as you probably know, sweet potatoes are a sweet deal in the nutrition world — you get fiber, potassium, vitamins A and C, and a flock of antioxidants, all while enjoying a soft and creamy orange-hued starch. They're just too irresistible not to love.

The winter squash starlet is appropriately named — it has delicate, edible skin with sweet, buttery flesh. It may also be called by any of its many nicknames, including peanut squash, sweet potato squash or Bohemian squash. You can make this recipe with other winter squash varieties, like butternut or acorn, but I like using delicata because you don't have to peel it to enjoy it — and saving an extra step always makes me happy. You can also choose to switch up your seasonings — and opt for rosemary, sage, cayenne, thyme, or whatever else your palate prefers. If you skip the Parm, you can even go in a cozy cinnamon direction. The pieces are crispy on the outside and melt-in-your-mouth soft on the inside. It's a huge flavor payoff for minimal prep.

