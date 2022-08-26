Joy Bauer savors the last of summer with skillet chicken and watermelon margarita pops

Savor the final days of summer with these sensational seasonal recipes! Corn and tomatoes, the veggie duo that practically own the season, pair up in a skillet with chicken and basil to create a mouthwatering dish that will have you forgetting about hamburgers and hot dogs. And then it’s time for dessert: Watermelon, the juicy delight, takes a starring role in a refreshing pop alongside boozy margaritas (yes, you read that correctly!).

Bright, juicy tomatoes, sweet niblets of corn and aromatic basil are the epitome of summer scrumptiousness. The tomatoes soften and burst in the heat and their juices mingle with the light creamy sauce. The chicken, nestled between the veggies, delivers satiating protein and you can decide whether to leave the chicken as whole breasts … or slice ‘em up into bite-size pieces. This dish is a winner because it's made in a single skillet (hello, easy cleanup!), packed with protein, offers up a rainbow of nutrients and goes from stove to table in 45 minutes. It’s simply awesome.

Joy Bauer

Enjoy a double dose of summer yumminess with this super fun treat, which combines three of the season’s faves: ice cold pops, sweet, juicy watermelon and, of course, margaritas. These perfect pops, which have a Slurpee-like consistency, are totally bite-able and full of irresistible flavor. They’re very refreshing with wonderful hits of salty lime. The boozy taste is subtle, but you can definitely discern and appreciate it. Let’s get the party started! Note: There will be leftover margarita mix (~2 cups). Enjoy over crushed ice for multiple margaritas or use it to make another batch of watermelon pops!

Get the recipe here.

