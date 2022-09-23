Joy Bauer sends off summer with zucchini flatbread and chocolate-grape bark

Autumn has arrived, and while we’re all looking to dive into cozy sweaters, football season and pumpkin everything, I’m still enjoying the last bites of summer produce. Today, I’ve whipped up two simple and scrumptious recipes: a savory zucchini flatbread (aka a scarpaccia; mine is gluten-free) and a sweet, two-ingredient chocolate-grape bark. I’m holding onto summer as long as I can!

Joy Bauer

Scarpaccia is a mouthwatering blend of three carby faves: a tart, focaccia and cornbread all rolled up in one delicious dish! Originating from Tuscany, this veggie-packed hy-bread can be enjoyed for breakfast with scrambled eggs or for lunch with a colorful salad. It also makes a crave-worthy dinner side and an any-time-of-day snack, too. The texture is super-duper moist on the inside with a crispy-top finish. And it offers the added bonus of sweet, flavorful veggies in every scrumptious bite. This version is also gluten-free and a cinch to make. I’d say it’s a real breadwinner!

Get the recipe here.

Chocolate bejeweled with gems of nutrient-packed grapes — yes, please! My grape-chocolate bark is so easy to whip up and even easier to devour. Rich in resveratrol, the grapes offer juicy bursts of sweetness in a sea of indulgent chocolate. The chocolate will firm in the fridge, but I love how it hardens in the freezer ("snap, snap" each time you break a piece) and the scattered grapes become almost slushie-like. It’s a treat that will surprise and delight your taste buds!

For more tasty recipes, check out Joy's cookbook "Joy Bauer's Superfood!" and follow her on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.