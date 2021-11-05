Joy Bauer's go-to Thanksgiving sides: Sweet potato mac and bacon-wrapped carrots

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, I'm planning a number of scrumptious sides to serve — and devour — along with my family. Two dishes that currently have me drooling: sweet potato mac and cheese (imagine layers of roasted sweet potato smothered in a rich, cheesy sauce) and maple-glazed carrots wrapped in bacon (picture caramelized, tender carrots coupled with savory, salty bacon shining with a maple glaze). Forks up and feast mode on — it's time to gobble, gobble!

Courtesy Joy Bauer

This sweet potato mac and cheese could not get any cheddar — er, better. It's everything you love about the beloved classic, only it's packed with flavorful nutrition. I swiftly swap elbow macaroni with roasted sweet spuds to give the dish major health perks. Then, I toss 'em with a blanket of luscious cheese sauce, creating puddles of melty goodness, and bake the casserole to bubbly perfection. The end result? Serious comfort food that will most definitely mac you smile!

Get the recipe here.

Bacon for the win … again! I'm telling you, crispy, savory bacon hugging tender, caramelized carrots is a sweet and salty marvel. This dish is so simple to make and will score loads of "yums" at your holiday table. You can easily scale the recipe up or down depending on your crowd size, so everyone has bacon for the takin'. Trust me, this dish is something you'll want to get wrapped up in.

