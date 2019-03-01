Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 1, 2019, 1:43 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Joy Bauer

We asked, and boy, did you answer! A few weeks ago, we challenged viewers to submit an original, creative, tasty and healthy recipe for a chance to win the ultimate prize: a dream trip for two to Napa Valley, California, plus tickets to Yountville Live, an amazing three-day festival with musical performances by iconic country artists, crazy-delicious food by award-winning chefs and flowing wine from extraordinary local vineyards.

After sorting through an exorbitant number of outstanding recipes, we selected a handful of recipes and personally prepared them for a panel of impartial taste testers. We narrowed it down to the top three recipes, and then we voted to choose one lucky winner!

Without further ado, here are the final three recipes:

We're grateful to Alana Leland from East Hampton, New York for coming up with this scrumptious recipe. These tacos are simple to make and require minimal prep, making them an ideal dinner on hectic weeknights. You can dress up this veggie-based meal with avocado, a squeeze of lime, crumbled feta cheese and fresh cilantro. Yum!

Thanks to Renee Rucci from Middleton, Massachusetts for submitting this low-carb recipe! Each burger is hearty, delicious and packed with nutrition. The balsamic-roasted onions provide a whole lot of flavor, and Renee even managed to sneak some spinach into the turkey patties — one of my favorite tricks!

And the winner is ...

This recipe from Kate Miller of Honolulu, Hawaii is the winner! It scored Kate a trip for two to Napa Valley (yep, it's super creative and that good)! This healthy and outside-the-box rendition of pasta with meatballs features loads of wholesome ingredients, like avocado and spaghetti squash, and the cilantro-lime chimichurri adds a ton of flavor. This mouthwatering dish pairs perfectly with a glass of crisp, white wine.

