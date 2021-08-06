Joy Bauer gives peanut butter cookies and chocolate fudge a healthy makeover

We're ending the Olympics on a sweet note with two winning desserts! First, I'm serving up a batch of soft-baked peanut butter chocolate chip cookies you need in your belly. And next, I'm blending just two ingredients to create a rich and indulgent chocolate fudge. Each recipe is poised for the podium and ready to make a debut in your home kitchen.

It's cookie o'clock with these scrumptious and timeless treats. They are flourless, gluten-free and made with wholesome ingredients — a winning batch that will score high with you and your crew. If you have peanut allergies in the house, pass the baton to a preferred nut or seed butter you have on hand (soy nut, almond, cashew or sunflower seed butter will all cross the finish line). Baked to perfection with peanut buttery goodness, puddles of chocolate and flaky sea salt … bet you can't each just one!

We're having a date night — making fudge with just two ingredients: chocolate and dates. It's a soak, melt and blend situation. I prefer using semi-sweet chocolate chips for a sweeter fudgy experience, but if you're a dark chocolate fan, you can use chips with a higher percentage of cacao (I recommend 60 to 70%). Another tip: I like to buy pitted dates for convenience, as it saves the step of manually removing the pits by hand. Choose to be a purist and leave the treat plain or add extra flair by incorporating all sorts of goodies to the batter — from roasted, chopped nuts (walnuts, peanuts, pecans) to swirled nut butter to shredded coconut — you're the judge of your fudge.

