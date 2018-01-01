share tweet pin email

So it’s the morning after a big bash, and let’s just say you had a little too much fun, food and booze. Don’t stress! Instead, spring into action, and instantly undo the damage with this one-day detox plan. Best news of all? It’s simple to follow, effective and works FAST. Trust me, you’ll be back on your A-game in no time.

3 Rules To Follow

1. Wake up and exercise

I know it’s the last thing you want to do when you feel like crud, but exercise, especially cardio (think walking, jogging, dancing, swimming, biking), is the best way to press the reset button after a day of splurging. So wake up and take a 45-minute brisk walk, hit the gym, or dive into the pool. You’ll sweat off the uncomfortable bloat, release mood-boosting endorphins and, according to a new study out of the University of Michigan, prevent the inflammation and abnormal glucose responses that can occur in people when they overeat. The best news? You’ll now be in the right frame of mind to make healthy food choices throughout the rest of the day (preventing a one-day splurge from turning into a one-week splurge).

2. Drink plenty of water

Proper hydration is always essential, but it’s especially so after a night of indulgence. Drinking ample amounts of plain old water helps to flush excess salt and fluid out of your system, aids in digestion and can deflate the puffiness caused by yesterday’s food extravaganza. Plus, if you’re regretting the last cocktail (or two) from the previous night, rehydrating your body will help you recover from a hangover much more quickly. Start your morning with two 8-ounce cups, and drink another 8 cups throughout the remainder of the day—that’s a total of 10 cups (or 80 ounces). Feel free to sip additional unsweetened coffee and tea as well.

3. Omit starchy carbs (Bread, rice, pasta, potatoes)

While starchy carbs are not the enemy, it’s best to give them the boot for the entire day (whole grains included). This will automatically drive down your caloric intake and force you to focus on nutrient-rich veggies and protein. And let’s face it, you probably went overboard on starch the day before anyway, so consider this as a way to help balance out your system.

One-Day “Detox” Menu

8 am: Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with vegetables

Research shows that protein helps rev your metabolism, improve your focus and regulate blood sugar. When it comes to food coma recovery, egg whites are ideal because they have just 17 calories and 4 grams of protein each. Eat four to five egg whites however you like — hard-boiled, scrambled, or in an omelet with loads of your favorite fiber-rich veggies. The more veggies the better, since protein + fiber is a winning combination when it comes to filling you up and keeping you feeling full for hours after the meal.

12 pm: Lunch: Bloat-blasting salad

This formula is strategically balanced with protein to rev your system, fiber to fill you up and potassium (plus water) to flush out bloat. Mix and match your favorite items.

1. Start with a base of leafy greens, especially potassium-rich spinach.

2. Toss on fiber-rich veggies like broccoli, beets, peppers, mushrooms, carrots, onions, tomatoes, avocado — anything goes.

3. Add hydrating cucumbers!

4. Pile protein on top: choose chicken, turkey, fish, black beans, chickpeas, edamame or lentils.

5. Dress with 1 teaspoon olive oil and 2 tablespoons vinegar, or lemon or lime juice.

3 pm: Afternoon snack: Handful of nuts + an apple

The combination of healthy fat, protein and fiber helps to stabilize blood sugar and enables you to power through the 3 pm slump. Choose from almonds, peanuts, walnuts or pistachios.

6 pm: Dinner: 6-8 ounces fish or skinless chicken with 2+ cups vegetables

Seasonings like garlic, onion and pepper are welcome, but avoid extra oil, cheese, cream sauce and salt.

This article was originally published Dec. 13, 2016.