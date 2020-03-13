Combat flu season with Joy Bauer's immunity boosting smoothie & soup

With flu season still in effect and coronavirus officially being declared a pandemic, it's a great time to do what you can to boost your immune system.

Of course, there's the obvious: wash your hands, get plenty of sleep every night, drink plenty of water, stay physically active and eat a healthy diet. These recipes will not cure any illnesses, but they all feature immune-strengthening superfoods, so they will make a great addition to your weekly rotation.

No skillet or stove top is required for this protein-rich breakfast (read: cleanup is a breeze). Just grab your mug, your veggies and your eggs — and you have a delicious morning meal that's ready in mere minutes. It's packed with nutrient-rich vegetables (bell peppers, spinach and onions) that can help strengthen your immune system.

If you're planning on staying home for a few days, this stew is for you — it's super delicious, hearty and packed with germ-fighting power. I make it with nourishing ingredients like lentils, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach, carrots and more ... seriously, the list goes on and on! The best part? You can toss everything into one pot, and once the lentils are cooked and tender, you have a delicious bowl of goodness with immunity-boosting properties. I recommend making a double batch today, enjoying a cozy bowl for dinner and freezing leftovers for tasty meals ahead.

Ready to bolster your immune system? Start with this scrumptious and satisfying smoothie. It's loaded with critical nutrients that play a key role in warding off colds and viruses — think vitamin C, beta-carotene and zinc, along with a hit of anti-inflammatory powers! Just blend up frozen mango chunks, cashews, grated ginger, milk, ice cubes, a touch of honey, then you'll have a thick and creamy beverage loaded with extra benefits.

