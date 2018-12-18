Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Joy Bauer

Give yourself and your guests the gift of a healthy holiday! I've got you covered with creative starters, festive cocktails, and oh-so-decadent desserts. Move over bland fruitcakes and ho-hum dips. This is a spread your friends will be talking about well into the New Year.

Appetizers: Slimming Sliders

Mini Burgers are a standard party app. I removed the "mess factor" — not to mention extra carbs and calories — by replacing the bun with a lettuce wrap. Then, skewer on your favorite veggie toppings (think avocado and tomato, grilled mushrooms and peppers — anything goes). And let's be honest, serving festive fare with a toothpick will always fancy up your spread.

Dessert: Pie "Shots"

Have your pie and eat it, too. When it comes to dessert, the first few bites are always the most enjoyable. With that in mind, I created these sweet Apple Pie, Banana Cream Pie, and Pumpkin Pie "Shots." Each delicious flavor is less than 50 calories a piece; which means you can enjoy seconds or thirds, and still come in at less than half the amount of one full pie slice. Go ahead and give them ... a shot.

The star ingredient of this recipe, pumpkin, is rich in beta-carotene which helps nourish skin, protect your joints, and keep eyesight sharp. Then, by mixing in a few simple ingredients — think vanilla yogurt, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice and a sprinkling of graham cracker — you create a velvety pumpkin pie experience in a matter of seconds. The best part? Each pie shot is only 30 calories a piece. Bottoms up!

This is one of my go-to recipes when I have ripened bananas in the house. My kids gobble them up. These pie shots are sweet and creamy, and a guaranteed hit at any get-together. Plus, they’re served in shot glasses, so they're pleasing to your eyes, your taste buds, and your waistline (did I mention each one is only 45 calories?!). It’s a good time to go bananas!

You won’t believe how much butter and sugar go into a typical recipe for Hot Buttered Rum. Hint: It’s the equivalent of 20 chocolate kisses (bah humbug). I know — I was in total shock. That’s why I decided to whip up a Joy-full version that’s just as yummy and cozy as the original. Cheers to a happy, healthy and delicious holiday!