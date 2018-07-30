share tweet email

Nutritionist and TODAY contributor Joy Bauer is stopping by to share two simple and scrumptious recipes for lighter summer snacking. She shows us how to make a healthy, single-serve carrot mug cake that tastes like the real deal and a better-for-you soft pretzel.

Each dish is a cinch to make, under 300 calories and downright delicious! Who's ready to dig in?

This crave-worthy treat makes a single serving in less than 5 minutes ... in the microwave! Plus, it's only 170 calories. A typical slice of this classic dessert can clock in at a whopping 600 calories with 17 teaspoons of sugar.

A Healthier Giant Soft Pretzel

It just wouldn't be summer without a trip to the ballpark and a big soft pretzel in hand — dipped in spicy mustard, of course! With a few simple tweaks, I managed to significantly drive down the calories and lighten-up this notoriously salty snack. My new and improved Joyful version is doughy, delicious and get this ... only 280 calories! It's also packed with 20 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber — it's a home run! Get the recipe here.

