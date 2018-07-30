Food

Joy Bauer lightens up carrot cake and soft pretzels for healthy summer snacking

Nutritionist and TODAY contributor Joy Bauer is stopping by to share two simple and scrumptious recipes for lighter summer snacking. She shows us how to make a healthy, single-serve carrot mug cake that tastes like the real deal and a better-for-you soft pretzel.

Each dish is a cinch to make, under 300 calories and downright delicious! Who's ready to dig in?

Joy Bauer's Healthy Carrot Mug Cake
This crave-worthy treat makes a single serving in less than 5 minutes ... in the microwave! Plus, it's only 170 calories. A typical slice of this classic dessert can clock in at a whopping 600 calories with 17 teaspoons of sugar.

A Healthier Giant Soft Pretzel

It just wouldn't be summer without a trip to the ballpark and a big soft pretzel in hand — dipped in spicy mustard, of course! With a few simple tweaks, I managed to significantly drive down the calories and lighten-up this notoriously salty snack. My new and improved Joyful version is doughy, delicious and get this ... only 280 calories! It's also packed with 20 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber — it's a home run! Get the recipe here.

For healthy tips, follow Joy on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and you can pre-order her new book, "Simple Food Remedies: Tasty Cures for Whatever's Ailing You."

