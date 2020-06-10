Joy Bauer lightens up your favorite comfort food: pizza, cookie dough and chips

Who's ready for summer? Follow along with our "Summer Slim Down" series, which launched last week, to help you refresh your wellness routine. This week, we're tackling one very important topic: cravings! We asked you at home what foods you've been dreaming about during quarantine and based on your (overwhelming amount of) responses, I've health-ified and lightened up a few super-popular requests: Barbecue Chicken Pizza, Potato Chips and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Trust me, these lighter renditions will not disappoint!

Joy Bauer

If you have a love affair with barbecue chicken pizza, you are going to flip for this perfect pie. This recipe has all the classic saucy and cheesy flavors you crave piled on top of a cracker-like thin crust. It's an absolute breeze to make, it's super light (go ahead and enjoy two pies if you want) and requires only a few simple ingredients.

Get the recipe here.

Joy Bauer

This recipe was created for folks who can't help but sneak spoonfuls of raw cookie dough batter before it heads into the oven. That being said, I'm excited to share this no-bake recipe that's 100% safe to eat raw (no eggs lurking inside) and will most definitely satisfy your sweet tooth. Plus, it's made with healthy — and surprising — ingredients you probably already have stocked in your pantry.

Get the recipe here.

These are addictive. Say hello to a delicious alternative to potato chips. They're light on calories but loaded with flavor and a satisfying crunch. This is an ideal way to take advantage of zucchini during their prime season, right now. The secret to getting them extra crispy is cooking them low and slow in a convection oven set on low heat for about an hour. Also, making sure you slice 'em nice and thin; you can use a sharp knife or a mandolin if you're feeling fancy (just watch your fingers!). Move over spuds — there's a new chip in town.

