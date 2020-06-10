Score up to 73% off on summer Steals and Deals, including sheets, towels and more

Joy Bauer lightens up your favorite comfort food: pizza, cookie dough and chips

Joy Bauer turns indulgent dishes into healthy eats with her barbecue chicken pizza, chocolate chip cookie dough and zucchini chips.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Joy Bauer

Who's ready for summer? Follow along with our "Summer Slim Down" series, which launched last week, to help you refresh your wellness routine. This week, we're tackling one very important topic: cravings! We asked you at home what foods you've been dreaming about during quarantine and based on your (overwhelming amount of) responses, I've health-ified and lightened up a few super-popular requests: Barbecue Chicken Pizza, Potato Chips and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Trust me, these lighter renditions will not disappoint!

Barbecue Chicken Tortilla Pizza

Joy Bauer

If you have a love affair with barbecue chicken pizza, you are going to flip for this perfect pie. This recipe has all the classic saucy and cheesy flavors you crave piled on top of a cracker-like thin crust. It's an absolute breeze to make, it's super light (go ahead and enjoy two pies if you want) and requires only a few simple ingredients.

Get the recipe here.

No-Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Joy Bauer

This recipe was created for folks who can't help but sneak spoonfuls of raw cookie dough batter before it heads into the oven. That being said, I'm excited to share this no-bake recipe that's 100% safe to eat raw (no eggs lurking inside) and will most definitely satisfy your sweet tooth. Plus, it's made with healthy — and surprising — ingredients you probably already have stocked in your pantry.

Get the recipe here.

Joy Bauer's Zucchini Chips
Joy Bauer
Get The Recipe

Joy Bauer's Zucchini Chips

Joy Bauer

These are addictive. Say hello to a delicious alternative to potato chips. They're light on calories but loaded with flavor and a satisfying crunch. This is an ideal way to take advantage of zucchini during their prime season, right now. The secret to getting them extra crispy is cooking them low and slow in a convection oven set on low heat for about an hour. Also, making sure you slice 'em nice and thin; you can use a sharp knife or a mandolin if you're feeling fancy (just watch your fingers!). Move over spuds — there's a new chip in town.

For more tasty recipes, order Joy's new cookbook Joy Bauer's Superfood!

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Joy BauerJoy Bauer