Satisfy your sweet tooth with Joy Bauer's better-for-you fudge bites and cookies

If you're hunkered down at home right now, making delicious food can be a fun and therapeutic way to pass the time. While we're all doing our part to flatten the curve, I encourage you to whip up these two healthy comfort foods. They're super tasty recipes that are simple to make and only require a handful of staple ingredients you likely already have in your kitchen. Take a deep breath and let's get (quarantine) cooking.

These flourless feel-good cookies are calming, comforting and chocolaty. Since feeling frazzled is a common theme right now, I make 'em with two ingredients that can help you feel calmer and more zen — and you won't even notice they're in there: canned chickpeas and chamomile tea. If you're missing a few ingredients in your kitchen, don't fret; feel free to use any bean in place of chickpeas, any nut or seed butter in place of almond butter and if you don't have chamomile tea, simply omit it. Need another reason to love these cookies? They're kid-approved and filled with protein and fiber. Pro tip: Enjoy 'em fresh out of the oven with a glass of milk (or a warm mug of chamomile tea).

My quarantine crew and I have been enjoying these no-bake bites as a scrumptious snack as well as a decadent dessert. They're so good and a cinch to make. Definitely enlist the kids to help with prep and consumption! They're insanely fudgy, indulgent and packed with whole-grain oats, protein-rich peanut butter and heart-healthy cocoa powder. Oh, and they're equally delicious frozen, too. Two quick substitution notes in case you don't have all the ingredients: You can use any nut or seed butter in place of peanut butter and honey in place of maple syrup. Enjoy!

