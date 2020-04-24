Have fun cooking at home with Joy Bauer's Italian-style sausage and frozen rosé

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

While we're all hanging at home, it seems like our kitchens are getting more action than ever before. If you're in need of tasty inspiration as you're sharpening your cooking skills, I've got you covered with two popular recipes from my new book "Joy Bauer's Superfood!"

The first is Italian-Style Sausage, Peppers and Onions: It's a personal family favorite and it's also a huge hit in Al Roker's neck of the woods — his family devoured it! The second recipe is a Fruit-Infused Frosé, which requires only three ingredients and it's guaranteed to take your quarantine happy hour to the next level. Most importantly, I'm hoping you're all safe and healthy … and I'm sending a great, big virtual hug your way!

Lucy Schaeffer Photography

This hearty and mouthwatering recipe is one that my crew requests regularly. I love it for so many reasons: First, because it's packed with nutrition and it's beyond flavorful; second, it requires just a few everyday ingredients and you can easily swap the poultry sausage with cut up chicken, shrimp or any other protein you have on hand; and finally, it's made in one pot, which of course means cleanup is a breeze. Bonus: Once everything is simmering in the pot and the flavors have mingled, your house will smell amazing and your family will come running down for dinner (at least that's what happens at the Bauer residence). You can serve the finished dish straight from the large skillet and let everyone help themselves or enjoy it on a crusty roll and dig in!

Get the recipe here.

This tasty treat is a perfect sip for happy hours at home — it feels fancy and sophisticated, yet it requires only three simple ingredients. Attention, novice bartenders: If you can make a smoothie, then you can definitely whip up this feel-good cocktail. Aside from great flavor, you'll also benefit from the antioxidant-rich sweet cherries and pineapples, which get blended together with a light and fruity rosé wine. If you don't have frozen cherries on hand, you can easily swap in frozen strawberries or raspberries. Also, you can use any leftover (preferably on the sweeter side) white wine if you don't have rosé. Cheers!

