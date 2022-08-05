Treat yourself right! Two crave-worthy desserts made with nourishing ingredients: Cookie Dough Frozen Yogurt Bites and PB&J Pops.

Courtesy Joy Bauer

In my house, everyone screams for cookie dough ice cream. I mean, really, is there anything better than sweet, creamy ice cream laden with chewy bits of cookie dough goodness?!? Here, I've whipped up an easy version we can all feel good about enjoying any day of the week. This spin is a real winner because prep is super simple (no ice cream machine required, no churning needed), and each bite is perfectly portioned, light on calories and packed with protein. Oh, and they're totally scrumptious. Scoop, there it is!

Your classic childhood sammie is now transformed into a protein-rich frozen treat. It's refreshingly cold, super creamy, and utterly delicious. Each bite delivers rich peanut butter flavor mingled with pockets of sweet strawberries. Then, you can bedazzle your pops with optional (yet highly recommended!) toppings — a drizzle of melty chocolate, crushed peanuts, and a sprinkling of dehydrated strawberries on top ... who's drooling?

