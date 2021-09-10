Have a healthier tailgate with Joy Bauer's 3-ingredient chili and BLT kebabs

Grab your foam fingers and pop open the trunk — it's time to tailgate! Whether you're set up in a stadium parking lot or having fun parked in your own driveway (like me and my squad), you'll need easy-to-make meals. Here, I have two ideas that I hope will score big with your football friends: The world's easiest three-ingredient chili and BLT kebabs smothered in creamy ranch dressing. Of course, the tailgate is optional — these goodies are touchdown-dance-worthy on your comfy couch, too!

This recipe is a game-changer. It is, hands down, the quickest chili you will ever make — and I promise, it also delivers big on taste. All you need is just three simple ingredients, and it's ready in just 10 minutes. This big pot of satisfying comfort food is perfect for tailgates, last-minute get-togethers, hectic weekday dinners or really anytime you want to treat yourself. There's no chopping, fussing or hours of simmering required. If you want to ramp up the smoky flavor, mix in 2 tablespoons chile powder and 2 teaspoons ground cumin. I suggest starting with less, taking a taste and then increasing until you hit your preferred amount. I'm really excited for you to try out this recipe — I've come to use it over and over again with my chili-loving gang!

I am a BLT devotee and this "salad on a stick" is a fun way to get picky eaters to eat more veggies … especially when it's paired with bacon and creamy ranch dressing. You can simplify the recipe and serve it with a store-bought dressing or put in a bit more effort and prep my lightened-up DIY version. Folks can drizzle the dressing over the top of their skewer or pull off each piece and dunk it into the dressing before popping it into their mouth. My gang likes to drizzle the dressing over the skewer tops for a true finger-lickin' good, messy experience. This recipe is easy to scale up or down depending on the size of your crowd.

