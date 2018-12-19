Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

A festive holiday dinner just isn't complete without the perfect, jaw-dropping main course.

While turkey may take the cake at Thanksgiving, for winter holidays like Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year's Eve, it's all about a great big roast.

Joy Bauer takes the guesswork (and a lot of unnecessary calories) out of this classic dish with her deliciously decadent tenderloin roast. It's roasted alongside seasonal veggies like parsnips and squash for plenty of hearty flavors in every bite.

Joy is showing off her latest creation on her new digital series, "Joy Full Eats."

"If you've never done a big roast before, don't worry," says Joy, "this is super simple. And here's a tip: Ask your butcher to truss it up for you. This way, it's gonna maintain its great shape in the oven."

Joining Joy is Tieghan Gerard of the wildly popular food blog and Instagram account Half Baked Harvest.

"Tieghan from Half Baked Harvest and I have been trading comments on Instagram for about the past year," says Joy. "Now, I'm known for the health stuff, and she's known for comfort food, so I decided to bring her on in and collaborate on something delicious."

This holiday roast combines Joy and Tieghan's love of bountiful flavors and truly satisfying meals.

Since the holidays are all about feeling festive, Joy adds a little something extra to this dish for a true wow factor: a tasty mushroom sauce. But unlike gravies that can wind up lumpy, this succulent sauce is incredibly easy to make and is full of flavor — not fat.

"I love cooking with mushrooms because they just feel so special with that umami flavor," says Joy. No matter what kind you use here, you really can't go wrong here!

Happy holidays, everyone!

