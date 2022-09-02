Joy Bauer's easy egg recipes: Cobb salad and sheet-pan Brussels sprouts

Eggs are an all-day, everyday kind of food. That being said, I'm serving out-of-the-carton recipes to help break you out of your shell: sheet-pan Brussels sprouts with sunny-side-up eggs and a classic Cobb salad with a creamy homemade blue cheese dressing.

Unsure what to make for breakfast, brunch or dinner in a crunch? When in doubt, sprout it out. This sheet-pan meal comes together lickety-split. The Brussels sprouts roast and soften in the oven (the leaves get burnt and crispy — we fight over them in my family) and the sheet becomes the perfect little nesting ground for freshly cracked eggs to cook to sunny perfection. Topped with grated pecorino Romano or Parmesan cheese for an awesome finish. This egg-cellent dish will make your taste buds happy.

There are so many delicious salads out there to dip your fork into, from Caesar to chef to the create-your-own variety. I always enjoy a good Cobb salad, which consists of a little bit of everything I love, including greens, tomatoes, bacon, chicken, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, cheese and usually a flavorful vinaigrette to top it all off. Here, I use the grated egg trick to create confetti-like pieces and ensure there's eggy goodness in every bite. Then, I finish it off with my blue cheese-ranch dressing — it's rich and creamy, yet light enough to enjoy a healthy, heavy-handed drizzle. Feel free to swap in any ingredients based on your preferences or what you have on hand — you can design your own Cobb canvas!

