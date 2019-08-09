Fire up the grill, folks. This week I'm thrilled to be sharing three superfood burger recipes that are satiating, drool-worthy and packed with nutrient-rich add-ins. Pass the pickles!

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

If a juicy cheeseburger and a piping hot bowl of French onion soup had a baby, this would be it. Each burger is filled with melty cheese and addictive caramelized onions (bite into one and see for yourself). They are the perfect way to surprise your guests and add wow-factor to any cookout.

Get the recipe here.

Make dinner a fiesta by mixing a few everyday ingredients together — including your favorite barbecue sauce. And by tossing a can of kidney beans into the burger blend, you'll automatically bump up the recipe's fiber and overall nutrition. Feel free to enjoy each patty on a whole-grain bun with your favorite fixins (in my house we pile on sliced onions, tomatoes, pickles and guacamole) or serve over a bed of leafy greens to cut carbs. Here's another fun idea for your next get-together: Transform these bites into mini sliders and garnish with festive toppings like roasted tomatoes and jalapeños skewered with toothpicks.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Calling all vegetarians! Sing to the tune of, well, you know, "One plant-based patty, special sauce, lettuce-please, pickles, onion on a whole-grain bun!" Bottom line: Whether you're a meat-eater or plant-eater (or both!), you'll love the bold flavor and countless layers of goodness in this vegetarian-style Big Mac. It delivers 14 grams of protein, 12 grams of fiber and real, scrumptious satisfaction. It'll be love at first bite.

Get the recipe here.

For delicious recipes, follow Joy on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and check out her upcoming kid's book "Yummy Yoga."

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Veggie Quinoa Burgers