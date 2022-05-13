Joy Bauer's 2 rotisserie chicken dinners: Sliders and lettuce cups

Winner, winner, chicken dinner! Rotisserie chicken is the ultimate supermarket shortcut and so I'm sharing two simple ways you can use it to have dinner on the table in a flash. I'm talking scrumptious and satisfying poultry perfection.

Picture this: You're short on time but want to put something together that's healthy, heart and drool-worthy. Enter my rotisserie chicken lettuce wraps. This recipe transforms a store-bought rotisserie chicken into a mouthwatering meal in record time. It's got spice, crunch, and a whole lotta flavor — just like PF Chang's version. Plus, it's low-carb, packed with protein and the lettuce wraps make it easy to eat more leafy greens. You can dial up the heat with Sriracha, add extra nuts and herbs if you feel like it … you'll be wrapped up in so many delicious decisions!

Rotisserie chicken gets saucy and scrumptious in this time-saving recipe that gets its inspiration from sloppy Joes. While typical sloppy Joe recipes are comprised of ground beef, tomato sauce or ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, mustard and brown sugar, I take things in a healthier direction by using shredded rotisserie chicken and skipping the added sugar. I describe the flavor as a blend of sweet, savory, saucy and tangy. You can use your favorite type of mustard; I opt for yellow mustard to stay true to the signature recipe, but certainly Dijon, ground or spicy brown would all be great, too. And if you'd like it a bit sweeter, feel free to add a dash of maple syrup or even a squirt of ketchup. In my house, these are known as sloppy Joys!

