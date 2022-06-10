Sun-kissed days call for fresh and flavorful fare, and today, I'm serving up two of my absolute faves! Lettuce celebrate the start of summer with a bountiful summer salad you will eat on repeat. Then, get flirty and frisky with fresh-from-the-freezer sangria popsicles, which I like to call happiness on a stick.

Joy Bauer

Your search for the ultimate salad is over. This is it … the one that has all the fancy-pants elements you love and crave in a single, extraordinary bowl of goodness. It's a chop-and-toss situation, packed with gorgeous, nourishing and hydrating ingredients that will treat your taste buds right. It's one of those recipes that'll wow the crowd at parties, picnics, barbecues and endless summer celebrations.

Get the recipe here.

Ruby, fruity and … gently boozy! This pop-tail hits the spot. It's a fun and flirty (adult-approved) way to enjoy a poolside pop. You can use any wine you have on hand — white, red or rosé — you name it. And while most sangrias have simple syrup or added sugar, this rendition is sweetened to perfection with your favorite fruit juice (any 100% variety will work). I love to add sliced red grapes, strawberries and fresh blueberries for a sweet surprise, but you can add thinly sliced peaches, blackberries and raspberries, too; just make sure you cut small enough pieces, so they easily fit in each compartment and float in the juicy mixture. Joyful tip: I recommend serving it in a glass or paper cup so guests can rest the pop between licks … and sip the drippings.

