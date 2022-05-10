Joy Bauer makes picnic-perfect recipes: Veggie hero and bruschetta pasta salad

I'm going on a picnic and I'm bringing … a footlong roasted veggie hero smothered with pesto and a platter of bruschetta pasta salad. If you're coming, you better bring your appetite!

Joy Bauer

You may want to grab a cape … because this hero is super, indeed! It features layer after layer of delicious goodness, including nutrient-packed and outrageously flavorful roasted veggies topped with lip-smacking green pesto. Each bite will please your taste buds and shower your body with antioxidants, fiber, heart-healthy fats and a bunch of vitamins and minerals. You can even prep it ahead of time — assemble at home then add pesto right before eating. Feel free to add cheese (I like shaved Parmesan, thinly sliced mozzarella or Swiss, or crumbled feta) and a drizzle of thick balsamic glaze to make your sandwich soar. It's truly a slice of picnic heaven.

Like I always say, the more bruschetta, the betta. Of course, the standard version — a mouthwatering combo of fresh tomatoes, onion, basil, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar and scrumptious seasonings on top of crispy, toasted garlic bread — is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. But the tasty tomato topper is also a great way to infuse flavor and add pizzazz to pasta. Trust me, it is di-vine!

