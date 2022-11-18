Joy Bauer's pasta bakes are the easiest all-in-one meals

Pasta bakes: The ultimate kitchen hack and the easiest all-in-one meal. I'm pasta-tively sure you will love these two dishes.

Courtesy Joy Bauer

Healthy vodka sauce … what?! Move over, Gigi Hadid: My unique spin on everyone’s favorite pasta dish has officially arrived. Admittedly, this joyful rendition takes a few liberties, but there’s one integral component that isn’t going anywhere: the booze! Plus, the entire sauce comes together in a single casserole dish and is full of velvety flavor and crave-worthy goodness. I skip the heavy cream and butter, and replace it with a combo of ricotta cheese and hummus, a chickpea-based dip or spread that lends a rich, smooth texture and a ton of nutrition (it’s extra delicious with a garlic-flavored variety). This lightened-up version of an Italian classic is a one-and-done meal that’s fun, flavorful and totally feisty. A penne for your crew’s thoughts? Get ready for rave reviews!

I love Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines, and this pasta bake boasts key flavors and ingredients from both. It's essentially a baba ghanoush, a Middle Eastern eggplant-based dip, mixed with hummus-infused pasta, and the option to add slices of savory chicken sausage and crumbles of salty feta to take it over the top. Best part aside from the taste? Everything comes together in one 9-by-13-inch casserole dish so there’s less to clean up after you feast.

