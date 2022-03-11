Joy Bauer's no-bake treats: Cookie dough bars and Key lime pie bark

Get your sweet tooth ready, folks, because I’m serving up no-bake sweet treats! Our first stop on the dessert train is … cookie dough bars with a double dose of chocolate, inside and out … then we’re headed to the Sunshine State with a frozen Key lime pie bark that’s delightful, zesty and oh-so-refreshing. Prime your taste buds and kitchen skills, because it’s dessert o’clock and these goodies are filled with wholesome ingredients you can feel good about.

Joy Bauer's cookie dough bars. Joy Bauer

Dough my goodness, these cookie dough bars are heavenly. If you're like me and love to sneak spoonfuls of raw cookie dough while baking, this is the perfect dessert for you. It provides a similar addictive flavor and texture, plus the bars are gluten-free and easily made vegan with dairy-free chocolate chips. I’m telling you — every bite is 100% safe and 100% delicious. A definite win-win. While the cashew butter provides the most cookie-dough-like flavor, you can easily swap in peanut butter for a PB-forward experience (never a bad thing). No crumb will be left behind!

Get the recipe here.

This Key lime pie bark is sublime! Studded with lime zest and crushed graham crackers, this frozen treat is making its way into the limelight (sorry, couldn’t resist). The star of the bark: 2% Greek yogurt — it freezes better than non-fat and offers protein and creaminess for a perfectly chilled and smooth treat. You can break the pieces into whatever size you like; you're the boss of your bark. A pie-fect blend of sweet and tart, this recipe is sure to have you singing "lime yours" for days (shoutout to Jason Mraz).

