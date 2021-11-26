Joy Bauer makes sheet-pan latkes for Hanukkah

Happy Hanukkah! Today, I'm sharing a totally lit latke recipe that will save you oodles of oil and time spent in the kitchen: sheet-pan sweet potato latkes. And if you're all about the toppings like I am (pass the sour cream and applesauce!), I've created two scrumptious spins on the classics: barbecue applesauce and chipotle sour cream. I recommend trying both, but, as I always say, "You're the boss of your sauce!" Wishing you health, peace and a whole latke love this holiday!

Traditionally, one would enjoy their latkes with plain applesauce, but we're taking it up a notch by adding smoky-sweet barbecue sauce to the mix. While it may sound a bit odd, I'm telling you, it just works. It's a two-ingredient wonder sauce that perfectly complements that crispy, melt-in-your-mouth potato pancake.

Light up your latkes with this next-level sour cream. You just need a container of light sour cream (or plain Greek yogurt) and a small jar of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. It's as easy as that. For a fierce hit of heat, leave the pepper seeds intact. For a mild and flavorful topper, slice the pepper in half, then scoop out the seeds and discard them before mincing and mixing in.

This recipe is a Hanukkah miracle: All your mouthwatering potato pancakes are done at the same time (no sweating over the skillet while they cook in small batches). Also, since you'll be baking them instead of pan-frying, there's no mess to clean up afterward. Here, you get all the nostalgic deliciousness with a boost of nutrition and a lot less oil. Fun fact: The original latke was made of … dreidel roll please … ricotta cheese! Get ready for a whole latke love.

