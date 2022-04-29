Joy Bauer makes salad exciting with 3 easy homemade dressings

Dress to impress … your salad, that is! Not only do flavorful dressings make eating your greens that much easier, but they may also allow for better absorption of the fat-soluble nutrients found in your veggie assortment. Lettuce indulge!

This green is the queen! It's a cinch to prep — just toss a handful of simple ingredients into the blender and purée, and be prepared for love at first bite thanks to its tangy, fresh flavor and eye-catching green color. The signature hue is created by a delicious combo of avocado, which lends earthy creaminess, as well as lots of fresh basil, which adds a bright, herbaceous note. You can easily adjust the consistency of this dressing by adding a bit more (or less) water. With this blessing of a dressing, you'll see how easy it is being — and eating— green!

Get the recipe here.

When I'm need of dressing in a flash, I bet on this citrus vinaigrette. It's light and bright and makes it so easy to devour more greens. And while it's perfect for any chopped salad, I also love to drizzle it on a sliced avocado or cucumber. There's no stressing with this dressing!

Get the recipe here.

Grab a napkin … you'll be drooling over this crazy good, creamy dressing that hits all the right smoky notes. Tahini, a paste made from ground sesame seeds, provides a mellow, nutty, slightly bitter (in a good way) flavor. The canned chipotle peppers bring the heat, which you can adjust to your liking. And the adobo sauce is bold, tangy and perfectly scrumptious. Mixed together with lime juice and garlic, these ingredients create a palate-pleasing dressing you can drizzle or dollop onto salads and bowls, or even use as a dip or sandwich spread.

