Joy Bauer makes pizza for breakfast: BLT and sausage, egg and cheese

It’s pizza time! I’ve cooked up two palate-pleasing pies and the only thing you have to do is decide which one to dig into first. I know — it’s a real toss-up. First, I have a breakfast pizza … because what better way to start your day than with a slice of heaven? Then, there’s a BLT pizza that features creamy ranch, crunchy bacon, crispy lettuce and juicy tomato. You definitely want a pizza this!

Joy Bauer

It’s difficult to imagine that a BLT could get any better — but then I went ahead and tossed the classic fixings onto a pizza crust, and there you have it: pure bliss! The tomatoes are baked into the crust for sweet bursts of juiciness in every bite. Then it’s topped with the "B" and "L" — crispy turkey bacon and shredded romaine lettuce — for an extra dose of goodness. And to take it totally over the top, add a few spoonfuls of my Ranch Dressing and a generous drizzle of balsamic glaze. My prediction: This may become your new obsession (it's definitely mine).

This recipe is a morning game-changer: It’s single-serve, packed with protein and ready in minutes. The crust — a savory, egg-soaked whole-grain tortilla — will get your mouth watering. It’s topped with layers of yummy marinara sauce, melty cheese, flavorful poultry sausage and aromatic basil. The snooze button will finally get some rest — because this slice is worth waking up for.

