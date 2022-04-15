Joy Bauer makes muffin magic with matzo brei for Passover and egg cups for Easter

Abracadabra … it's muffin magic! Here I'm sharing two crave-worthy recipes for Passover and Easter: Apple-Cinnamon Matzo Brei Muffins and Easter Bunny Egg Cups. Both deliver un-brei-lievable flavor and pure hoppiness!

My mom is world-famous — OK, maybe Schloss-famous (that's my maiden name) — for two festive Passover dishes: Her matzo balls and her matzo brei. Matzo brei, which translates to "fried matzo," is a delicious mix of egg-soaked matzo, which is cooked in a skillet like a pancake. It's a standard breakfast or brunch dish served during the eight-days-long bread-free holiday. My mom has whipped up a dozen or so creative variations in her days — depending on her eager audience, she might put a savory spin on it with salt, pepper and herbs, or it could be a sweet twist with cinnamon and honey, and sometimes she even adds chocolate chips (my sister Debra's fave).

I know I have big shoes to fill in the matzo brei department, but I put my own lightened-up stamp on the classic. This particular version features a mouthwatering mix of ingredients that transform typically bland, dry matzo into a super moist, subtly sweet bite that's sure to satisfy. It tastes like a delicious mix of an apple-cinnamon muffin and French toast. They're so incredibly moist and flavorful. And if you can find whole-wheat matzo, that's a big bonus because it delivers extra fiber and minerals. These have become my go-to breakfast during Passover: two muffins with a cup of coffee. I hope you love them as much as I do.

Don't worry, be hoppy! OK, so I'm not going to win any food-styling awards on this one, but it sure was fun to create bunny-shaped egg cups with my young nieces and nephews! (For easier prep, skip the bunny ears and make mini circular frittatas in your muffin tin — always a sure-thing in my house. Recipe here.) I'm betting this same idea will work even better with a thick and sturdy cupcake or muffin batter … but since Easter is all about eggs, these little bunnies are perfect. They're packed with savory flavor and provide lots of energizing protein, along with vitamins and minerals. So, what are you waiting for? Hop to it!

