Have a better-for-you holiday brunch with Joy Bauer's eggs Benedict and French toast

Bring on the holidays! While this year's festivities look quite different from years past, festive food forges on. In fact, sprinkling delectable dishes into your pandemic menu can help bring a feeling of specialness to your home as well as your palate. Today, I'm serving up two tasty brunch-in-a-crunch meals. First, the easiest Apple Pie French Toast you can make in the microwave in a matter of minutes. Then, it's Eggs Benedict with a surprisingly creamy and out-of-the-box hollandaise sauce. Happy brunching and munching!

Apple pie addicts and French toast fanatics, rejoice! This hybrid recipe provides protein and fiber and is a magical combination of wholesome ingredients: soft, sweet apples mingled with warm cinnamon and fluffy, eggy bread bites. Fun fact: French toast is also known as "pain perdu" which translates to "lost bread," and this recipe rescues your (lost) day-old slice by transforming it into apple-pie deliciousness. Plus, it's a one-bowl wonder that makes prep and cleanup a breeze. It's truly easy as pie!

This take on a brunch classic is rich, creamy and oh-so-tasty. The flavorful hollandaise sauce is silky smooth and packed with vitamin C from a yellow bell pepper (surprise! no yolks or butter!). And while the signature dish calls for poached eggs, you can easily swap in sunny side up or scrambled, because, really, this dish is all about the sauce. Happy hollandaise, everyone!

