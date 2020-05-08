Joy Bauer makes healthier chocolate treats for Mother's Day

There's no better time to show your love and appreciation for mom! Motherhood is arguably the toughest job in the world: Moms work tirelessly, consistently giving of themselves without expecting anything in return. So why not give yours what she desires and deserves — the day off, starting with breakfast in bed that includes a chocolate milkshake and soft-baked cookies? Use these two superfood recipes as inspiration. They're health-ified so you can feel good about giving mom the foods she loves while taking care of her the way she's always taken care of you. Bonus points for cleaning the kitchen!

LUCY SCHAEFFER PHOTOGRAPHY / Lucy Schaeffer

Who doesn't love the idea of eating cookies for breakfast? I think I'm speaking on behalf of moms everywhere when I say it's like a delicious dream come true. These soft-baked gems contain three superfood ingredients to help strengthen immunity and boost brain power: cocoa powder, blueberries and coffee. Go ahead and enjoy two or three in the morning with a cup of java ... or channel your inner kid and go with a classic milk-and-cookies combo. P.S. They're just as good as an afternoon snack and they freeze beautifully.

Get the recipe here.

This thick and creamy shake is sweet and chocolaty, without having to add a drop of sugar or ice cream! Plus, it requires only four simple ingredients and it's ready in mere minutes. Simply toss everything into the blender and top with optional (but highly recommended) aerated whipped cream and sprinkle of cocoa powder or dark chocolate shavings — you can't mess this up. In my opinion, it's the perfect Mother's Day sipper (hint, hint to my kiddos, Jesse, Cole and Ayden Jane!).

For more tasty recipes, order Joy's new cookbook "Joy Bauer's Superfood!"

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.