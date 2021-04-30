Joy Bauer makes good-for-you bowls for any time of day

Bowls are all the rage, and I'm serving up two beauties filled with good-for-nutrients: a hoedown-worthy Cowboy Caviar Bowl and a PB and Berry Breakfast Bowl. These gorgeous dishes are simple to toss together and a great way to level up your serving style. It's a good time to go bowling!

Joy Bauer

Yeehaw! We're creating a Cowboy Caviar feast. Also known as Texas Caviar, this dish is the ultimate crowd-pleaser. It's bright and colorful, packed with bold flavors and fully loaded with nutrition — we're talking plant-based protein, fiber and antioxidants galore. This bean-based salad is fresh, zesty and comes together lickety-split. Giddy up and make this recipe — I'm positive y'all will love it!

Get the recipe here.

Easiest. Recipe. Ever. This breakfast bowl is what it's all about: It's got everything you need for a magnificent morning meal or afternoon snack attack. And you know what I always say: You are the boss of your recipe. You can alternate between berries for a pretty presentation or stick with just one for an equally delicious dish. Also, feel free to swap the yogurt with cottage cheese, use your preferred nut or seed butter, and garnish with nuts, seeds or granola.

For more tasty recipes, check out Joy's cookbook "Joy Bauer's Superfood!" and follow her on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

