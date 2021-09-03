Joy Bauer makes energy-boosting, back-to-school snacks

Do your kids come home from school hungry from a long day of learning? If so, I have two easy-breezy after-school snacks that will satisfy even the grumbliest of tummies. First up, we have no-bake peanut butter granola bars that are chewy, gooey and oh-so-delicious. Kids of all ages (1-100) will be raising their hands for seconds and thirds! Next, we have nutritious chocolate-banana muffins your kids will go, well, bananas for. They're rich, moist and an absolute dream. I'm hoping these recipes get an A+ in your household.

Joy Bauer

These crave-worthy bars are on your required eating list. Whether your kids gobble them down while doing some homework or before hitting the soccer field, they're addictively satisfying and totally totable. And hey, they're not just for little ones — my college girl has a big stash to enjoy with her friends at school and my husband and I can't get enough of them. Homemade bars are even better than store-bought because you get to control what goes in and what stays out. They also get extra credit points for being so simple to make — no baking required! You oat to try 'em — they’ll set the bar pretty high come snack time.

Get the recipe here.

These delectable muffins can be made lickety-split and are so scrumptious. Plus, you can feel good about the ingredients: Cocoa powder provides health-boosting flavanols to enhance brain power, focus and memory, and bananas provide potassium, fiber and natural sweetness. Trust me — muffin compares to these chocolaty delights.

