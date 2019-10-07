I'm thrilled to announce that my first children's book, "Yummy Yoga" comes out today! I've always had a passion for helping kids foster a love for healthy living, and I wrote this book in hopes of encouraging kids everywhere to try new, wholesome foods and move in new, exciting directions. Having worked with countless families and raising three children of my own, I've learned that the key to getting little ones to latch on is by making things entertaining and interactive. In the spirit of having fun with food and exercise, I shared a whole bunch of kid-friendly and oh-so-delicious recipes with Dylan, Sheinelle, Craig and Al. Get ready to make your taste buds happy. From me to you: Namaste!

This sweet smoothies features a secret green veggie that kids won't be able to taste or notice. Each satisfying sip contains good-for-you ingredients that provide a nice dose of fiber, calcium, and nutrition. My recommendation: Keep this recipe in your back pocket at all times — it's a huge hit at my house.

Holy broccomole! This is one delicious dip that's packed with vitamins and minerals. If your little ones like guacamole, then they will flip for this Joyful rendition made with one sneaky green ingredient: broccoli. Make a batch with your kiddos ... then grab your favorite dippers and dive in.

Want your little ones to eat more veggies? Presentation is key. Try making these cute and tasty "turtles" with your kids; it's the perfect recipe for a rainy day activity or when you need some help making vegetables enticing. I used bell peppers, zucchini and tomatoes, but feel free to swap in any other colorful produce picks like okra, carrots or sugar snap peas.

Move over zucchini noodles — there's a new veggie spaghetti in town! Introducing butternut squash noodles, also known as "boodles," according to my kid taste-testers, after they gobbled down this recipe and asked for seconds. I serve the squash topped with a scrumptious orange-sesame sauce and garnished with toasted sesame seeds for a delicate crunch. This dish comes together like lightning and, to be honest, it gets eaten pretty quickly too.

Serve up this thick and creamy super-duper soup. It's dairy-free, made with wholesome ingredients and ready in less than 30 minutes. Plus, you can enjoy it year-round since it's just as tasty hot or cold — eater's choice. Before digging in, top each bowl with sliced scallions and kiwi to create a fun (and contagious) smiley face.

This delectable salsa is packed with tons of flavor and plenty of antioxidant-rich produce, like onions, garlic, tomatillos and pomegranate seeds. And if you're big on meal prepping, this simple salsa is easy to make ahead and can be stored in the fridge for up to five days. When you're ready to eat, simply serve with celery sticks, sliced carrots, or whole grain crackers. And if you're wondering if the "magic seeds" have super powers: Yes, they're a mix of toasted sunflower seeds and pomegranate seeds and come packed with healthy goodness!

