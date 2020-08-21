Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

This week's Superfood Friday celebrates the one and only Al Roker for his birthday — well, technically it's one day after, but we're continuing the festivities!

With my party hat and all, I'm serving up two of his favorite treats: a scrumptious apple crumble and a refreshing Pimm's Cup cocktail.

Happy Birthday, Al! Now it's time to dig in.

This recipe is a dream dessert anytime of year. It pairs cinnamon-infused apples with a sweet and crispy topping that's studded with whole-grain goodness. It's also gluten free and provides both protein and fiber. If you happen to have any leftovers, stash 'em in the fridge and reheat single portions in the microwave whenever you're ready to dig in.

If you've never heard of a Pimm's Cup before, you are in for a truly sensational sip. It's a refreshing citrus-ginger cocktail made with a gin-based liqueur. Traditionally, it contains sugary soda or lemonade, but my rendition cuts way back on sugar by utilizing seltzer, freshly squeezed lemon juice and a dash of anti-inflammatory ginger root. While this recipe calls for Pimm's #1 as the spirit, you can certainly swap in a citrus-flavored gin or vodka.

