Joy Bauer makes 3 quick and easy lunches for kids of any age

Do you have a picky eater in elementary school, a fussy middle school muncher or a hungry high schooler at home asking what's for lunch? I've got you covered! I'm sharing three quick and easy-to-make meals that are kid-tested and Joy-approved. I'm hoping these recipes will have you and your kiddos ready to dig in at the kitchen table.

If you have PB&J on repeat, let me introduce you to this alternative: Protein-Packed Grilled Cheese — with bacon! It's loaded with satiating protein to fuel your kids well into their afternoon school session, keeping their noggins sharp and focused. Once you master the egg-in-the-pan trick, you can add whatever your little ones' hearts' desire.

A Bauer-home fall-favorite, this classic chicken salad is ready in a pinch and always a guaranteed winner. Simply shred cooked chicken breast or thigh (using leftovers is highly encouraged!) and mix with light mayo, lemon juice, salt and pepper. For extra nutrition and flavor, go ahead and toss in naturally sweet sliced grapes or chopped apples, crunchy celery or immune-boosting red onion. Serve on toasted whole-grain bread or over a salad with the works. Lunch is served!

Roll-ups

These roll-ups will have your kids rocking and rolling into the afternoon. Best part? You can prepare a bunch in advance, making them the perfect grab-and-go lunch or snack. My favorite combination is turkey, Swiss cheese and hummus, but you can also blend tuna salad and pickles; ham, provolone and mayo; turkey, thinly sliced cucumber and pesto; or take the sweet route and enjoy with creamy peanut butter and banana. Simply lay out a whole-grain tortilla, spread on your preferred topping (hummus, pesto, mayo, mustard, etc.), and layer on the meat and optional cheese. Then, roll it up and slice in half or in smaller pinwheel-like pieces. That's a wrap!

