When Superfood Friday falls on National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, we celebrate by making (what else?) superfood ice cream sandwiches. Get ready to beat the scorching temperatures with these three tasty frozen treats — just make sure you eat 'em before they melt, or before someone in your house swipes them!

Ice cream sammies for breakfast? Oh yeah, it's possible, thanks to whole-grain waffles, naturally sweet bananas and your favorite healthy cereal. By blending frozen ripened 'nanas you're able to transform this potassium-packed fruit into a non-dairy "nice cream" that's shockingly creamy and delicious. It's amazing on it's own (with a spoon), but that much better stuffed between toasted whole grain waffles and rolled in crunchy cereal. It's a morning meal that's sure to please young — and old! — kiddos.

Picture this: a vanilla-oatmeal ice cream that's sandwiched between two chewy oatmeal cookies. Each delectable bite is jam-packed with sweet and scrumptious cinnamon flavor, as well as fiber-filled, whole-grain oats. I've been making these tried-and true oatmeal raisin cookies at my house for years, but these cookie-wiches have quickly become a new family favorite. Whip up batch for your next summer soiree and watch them quickly disappear. You're welcome.

Chocolate and peanut butter are unarguably the perfect pair. The dynamic duo is, hands down, one of my favorite combos, so I'm extra-excited to strut their stuff in a frozen sandwich format. You can choose to make your own non-dairy chocolaty ice cream or pick up a healthy store-bought brand at the market for easy assembling (there are so many great ones to choose from). Then, dip the edges in a mixture of chopped peanuts and mini dark chocolate chips ... and take a bite of pure heaven.

