Joy Bauer puts a healthy spin on the viral TikTok custard toast trend

Welcome to custard toast transformation! The tried-and-true breakfast staple is once again a highly craved meal thanks to the viral TikTok trend and today, I'm dishing out two flavor renditions that are worth the double-tap: Chocolate-Banana and Blackberry-Pistachio. Regular toast is, well, toast.

Give this tasty twist on typical toast a shot. In this recipe, I replace the standard spread (buh-bye, butter) with a layer of lush, flavorful, and protein-rich (thanks to the Greek yogurt) custard. Then it's topped off with blackberries, which impart a sweet-tartness as well as fiber; pistachios, which lend a creamy crunch; and lemon zest for a dose of bright citrus. One bite and you'll never go back to the old way of doing things.

In this delish rendition, I mix a custard base (it's just protein-rich Greek yogurt, a nutrient-packed egg, sweet maple syrup, and aromatic cinnamon) with flavanol-rich cocoa powder for a crazy-good chocolate experience. And let's be honest, any breakfast dish that features chocolate is a winner in my book.

