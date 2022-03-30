IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Joy Bauer puts a healthy spin on the viral TikTok custard toast trend

Joy Bauer adds fresh fruity, nutty and rich flavors to custard toast.
Courtesy Joy Bauer
By Joy Bauer

Welcome to custard toast transformation! The tried-and-true breakfast staple is once again a highly craved meal thanks to the viral TikTok trend and today, I'm dishing out two flavor renditions that are worth the double-tap: Chocolate-Banana and Blackberry-Pistachio. Regular toast is, well, toast.

Blueberry-Pistachio Custard Toast

Give this tasty twist on typical toast a shot. In this recipe, I replace the standard spread (buh-bye, butter) with a layer of lush, flavorful, and protein-rich (thanks to the Greek yogurt) custard. Then it's topped off with blackberries, which impart a sweet-tartness as well as fiber; pistachios, which lend a creamy crunch; and lemon zest for a dose of bright citrus. One bite and you'll never go back to the old way of doing things.

Get the recipe here.

Joy Bauer's Chocolate-Banana Custard Toast
Courtesy Joy Bauer
Get The Recipe

Joy Bauer's Chocolate-Banana Custard Toast

Joy Bauer

In this delish rendition, I mix a custard base (it's just protein-rich Greek yogurt, a nutrient-packed egg, sweet maple syrup, and aromatic cinnamon) with flavanol-rich cocoa powder for a crazy-good chocolate experience. And let's be honest, any breakfast dish that features chocolate is a winner in my book.

For more tasty recipes, check out Joy's cookbook Joy Bauer's Superfood!

Joy Bauer