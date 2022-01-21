Joy Bauer satisfies your sweet tooth with pear cobbler and brownies

As if you needed any more reason to indulge in dessert … I've got two: gooey-good chocolate fudge brownies and a juicy pear cobbler. Let me sweeten the deal for you: These recipes are easy-peasy to make and consist of nourishing ingredients. So now, the only question is which way you'll satisfy your sweet tooth — with a fruity fix or a decadent chocolate delight? Tough choice! Maybe both?

Courtesy Joy Bauer

A brownie a day keeps the frownie away. These gems are insanely good, moist and gooey with intense chocolate flavor and made without any butter or granulated sugar. Best part? This is the easiest homemade brownie recipe ever. Just a toss, mix and bake situation — no electric mixer or double boilers needed. You can be a chocolate purist (that's me) or add chopped cherries for a chocolate-cherry explosion (that's my husband, Ian). Also, in the spirit of research, I tested one with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and it was out of this world. Just saying!

Get the recipe here.

This is pear-fection! Bursting with nostalgic wintry flavors, this aromatic pear cobbler tastes just like luscious pie filling. I love that you can easily make one serving at a time … in the microwave … in a matter of minutes. And feel free to swap in an apple if that's what you have on hand. I sometimes like to toss in toasty pecans for extra crunch and nutty flavor. And I don't need to tell you, a squirt of whipped cream seems to make everything better. You + this cobbler = the perfect pear.

