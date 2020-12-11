Joy Bauer lightens up cheesy lasagna and tender brisket for the holidays

Today, I'm dishing out two hearty, crave-worthy entrees for your holiday menu — each with superfood status and festive flair: Holiday Lasagna and Slow-Cooker Brisket. These delectable family favorites are classics … with of course, my personal healthy twist. I'm hoping they add love and feel-good deliciousness to your celebratory table.

Experience the flavors of Italy without leaving your home! This recipe offers layers upon layers of hearty, saucy, meaty, cheesy goodness, plus it's filled with nutrient-packed perks. Serving up loads of protein, fiber, antioxidants and bone-strengthening calcium, this superfood lasagna is a mouthwatering marvel. Even better, there is no noodle-boiling required, thanks to a time-saving trick I learned from my mama. And after baking this creamy dish to golden perfection, you can decorate the top and give it a fun holiday spin by adding sliced cherry tomatoes in the shape of a snowman or any other festive design.

My relationship with my slow cooker is heating up this holiday season. Whether you're already intimate with your "magic pot" or about to have your first date, this Slow-Cooker Brisket is calling your name. The prep is so simple: Just sprinkle the dry rub on your meat and place it in the slow cooker along with a few simple ingredients — then set it, forget it and let the love affair begin. As the hours go by and the carrots and onions melt into the beef, your kitchen will be infused with the cozy, nostalgic aroma of your grandmother's brisket. Take it slow with this recipe: The longer it cooks, the more tender, succulent and flavorful the meat becomes. Make the gravy from the simmering liquid at the bottom of the pot and drizzle it over the finished brisket. Don't play hard to get with this recipe — it's a keeper!

