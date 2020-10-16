Joy Bauer puts her healthy spin on Italian- and Swedish-style meatballs

If you haven't checked the forecast for this week's Superfood Friday, let me fill you in: It's cloudy with a chance of meatballs! (Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer can confirm.) That's right, it's meatball mania and I'm serving up two mouthwatering renditions, Italian-style made in the slow cooker and Swedish-style with a creamy, dreamy sauce. Enjoy the meatballs solo or boil up a plate of pasta, if you'd like: It's your feast to fix!

No need to search for the passport! These meatballs are like taking a trip to Italy without having to leave the house. This savory and saucy dish requires just three easy steps: 1) Mix the ingredients together and form your meatballs, 2) Add your meatballs to the slow cooker and pour marinara sauce on top, 3) Let the machine do its magic! The end result is a flavorful batch of mouthwatering meatballs that seriously hits the spot. Plus, you can enjoy them in so many different ways. I typically serve mine over pasta, zoodles or spaghetti squash, or atop a pizza, on a hero sandwich or even with toothpicks as an appetizer. There's no wrong turn here.

Full disclosure: I don't have a long, celebrated family history with Swedish meatballs, no recipe passed down from generations or inspired by a beloved aunt or grandparent. My introduction came while shopping at a world-famous furniture store (you know the one). Since everyone in my ginormous family drools over them, I was inspired to create my own spin as soon as I returned home from one of my shopping trips. I use oats soaked in milk (to keep them super moist) and allspice as the signature flavoring. Then, I simmer them in a lightened-up-yet-completely-indulgent cream sauce to take them over the top. Let's just say they go faster than we can wind our way through the entire store and find the exit!

