Joy Bauer lightens up Buffalo dip and pigs in a blanket for game day

Football is back! While the games may look a little different this season, two things remain the same: big fans and big appetites. This week, I'm showcasing DIY game-day eats — think cheesy, spicy Buffalo Artichoke Dip and Pigs in a Blanket wrapped in a soft and doughy pretzel-like crust. It's comfort-food central!

Joy Bauer

You can't host a sports-watching soiree without this beloved pass-around. I created a better-for-you version by wrapping lean poultry breakfast sausage (instead of hot dogs) in a soft and doughy, pretzel-like crust using a few simple ingredients. The result? An appetizer that's crispy on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside and insanely flavorful all the way through. Dunking in mustard is highly recommended. Betcha can't stop at one!

It's a fiery collision of Buffalo wings and spinach-artichoke dip! Savory, cheesy and oh-so-hot, this dip is also shockingly light on calories and loaded with fiber-rich vegetables. As you're whipping it up, you'll have important decisions to make: blue cheese or Parm? Mild or hot? In the spirit of research, I've tested every variation — and you really can't go wrong. Enjoy it piping hot with your favorite whole-grain chips or raw, crunchy veggies like carrots, celery and bell peppers. The leftovers are also great as a sandwich spread or on top of baked potatoes. Dip, dip hooray!

