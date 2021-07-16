Joy Bauer keeps summer celebrations cool with cucumber salad and frozen lemonade

Keep cool with these refreshing recipes! Today, I'm serving up a cucumber salad with fresh herbs and a delightful, thirst-quenching frozen strawberry lemonade — plus a peach version you will love, too. These crowd-pleasers take advantage of delicious seasonal produce and will leave you feeling healthy, energized and rejuvenated. Who's ready to dig in?

Joy Bauer

Sweltering under the sun? Lemon-aid to the rescue! Beat the heat with a sip of this scrumptious frozen strawberry lemonade. Lower in sugar and packed with vitamin C, this revitalizing drink is easy, breezy, dashingly sweet and so darn pretty. Squeeze this into your busy schedule and savor the season.

Get the recipe here.

Joy Bauer

Want to feel peachy keen? Try this version where juicy, flavorful peaches collide with citrusy lemon for the ultimate frozen flavor explosion. It's a beverage you can feel good about sipping … and serving.

Get the recipe here.

Cool as a cucumber, this herby salad features bright and refreshing flavors that will woo your taste buds. You're the boss of your toss — throw in parsley, mint, dill, basil or cilantro — most fresh garden herbs will work. This is best enjoyed the same day since the cukes (skin-on for texture!) are the crunchiest, but it will last up to three days in the fridge. Scoop up a hearty serving and enjoy the taste of summer.

For more tasty recipes, check out Joy's cookbook "Joy Bauer's Superfood!" and follow her on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.