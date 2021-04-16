Joy Bauer lightens up Caesar dressing and rolls it up into 2 tasty wraps

We're welcoming the weekend with two simple and scrumptious meals: a classic Chicken Caesar Wrap and a Caprese Caesar Wrap. Both superstars feature my lightened-up, creamy, dreamy Caesar dressing that contains a surprising ingredient … avocado. It's so luxurious and versatile, plus it's light in calories and made with wholesome ingredients. Now, that's a wrap!

Joy Bauer

This wrap has it all — the perfect ratio of creaminess, crunchiness and cheesiness. It's full of protein and fiber and comes in a tasty, tightly wrapped tortilla. A few prep pointers: You can use store-bought or leftover chicken, swap in any preferred lettuce and select a tortilla that suits your eating style (whole-wheat, low-carb, gluten-free, etc.). The avocado Caesar dressing is key — an easy, toss-in-the-blender situation — and you can stash leftovers in the fridge for a few days. It's easy to get wrapped up in this scrumptious sammie.

Now you can be a wrap artist: With layers of vibrant and nutrient-packed ingredients, this dish is calling your name. Each bite delivers the best of both salads — Caprese and Caesar Salad — rolled up into one. Juicy, sweet tomatoes, creamy mozzarella and fragrant basil leaves will excite your palate, but the avocado Caesar dressing is what really makes this meal sing. Hoping you love it — we think it's a satisfying bundle of joy! (Pun, of course, intended.)

