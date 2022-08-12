Joy Bauer keeps cleanup easy with 2 healthy sheet-pan suppers

Holy sheet — sheet-pan suppers, that is! I've got two easy-peasy single-pan meals that are perfect for busy weeknights.

Joy Bauer

Everything is betta with feta — especially a sheet-pan supper. This scrumptious one-sheet wonder is all about ease and deliciousness. It's a celebration of summer with sweet kernels of corn, bright, juicy tomatoes and earthy zucchini. The tomatoes burst in the heat (not to mention deliver an extra nutritional punch of antioxidants), while the lime slices soften and offer just the right amount of tart-citrus goodness. The roasted caramelized veggies add loads of texture and flavor, and the savory sausage brings the dish home. If desired, you can easily make this vegetarian by increasing the veggies and omitting the sausage (or using a plant-based variety).

Get the recipe here.

Smoky, spicy and brimming with flavor, this one-sheet meal is a one-and-done deal. It's a super simple dish delivering melt-in-your-mouth roasted carrots and cauliflower, paired with flavorful saucy salmon fillets (hello, omega-3s!). The harissa-orange-ginger sauce creates a scrumptious glaze for the fish and everything is baked to perfection on one single baking sheet. The end result is totally addictive and satisfying — you can choose to enjoy it as a low-carb feast, or serve it with quinoa, brown rice or another favorite grain!

For more tasty recipes, check out Joy's cookbook Joy Bauer's Superfood! and follow her on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.